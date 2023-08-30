Stay Out of the Ditch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 22nd, 2019
Pastor Dean Odle stresses our need to abide in Jesus and hold fast to His Word. Many new, baby Christians have fallen prey to Satan's false doctrines and the lying spirits. We must rightly divide the Word of God and hold fast to that which is true.
1 Peter 2:2 "As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby" KJV