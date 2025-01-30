No survivors in the Washington DC plane crash — Trump

Trump expressed condolences over the deaths of citizens of other countries.

Trump's response to the question of whether he had spoken with Putin about the plane crash has sparked speculation that the two presidents had already communicated with each other.

Trump stated that the crew of the passenger plane acted appropriately, and that the helicopter was essentially responsible for causing the crash in Washington.

He also announced that the U.S. is ready to assist in the repatriation of the remains of the Russian nationals who died in the crash, noting that the U.S. had already been in contact with Russia regarding this matter.

More: Russian figure (world champion winners, 2 time Olympians in 1990's) skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on board the passenger plane (also coaches) that crashed in the United States.

The couple were flying from the championship, which was held in the city of Wichita.

Preliminary, Inna Volyanskaya could also have been on board. She coached the Ashburn Ice House team from Virginia. The plane split into two parts when it fell. Bad weather is complicating the search operation.

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were born in Leningrad, competed as a pair in the USSR and Russian national teams, and won the World Championship in 1994.

Shishkova and Naumov were a pair on and off the ice, and were married in 1995, shortly after retiring from competitive skating.



The couple relocated to the US and turned to coaching, training a number of athletes at the International Skating Centre of Connecticut, and the Skating Club of Boston, including their son Maxim Naumov. He was born in 2001 and was recently selected to compete for Team USA at the forthcoming Four Continents Championship.

Part of this article, more here:

https://www.olympics.com/en/news/evgenia-shishkova-vadim-naumov-killed-plane-crash-figure-skating



