BrightLearn - Prevention's New Foods for Healing: Capture the Powerful Cures of More Than 100 Common Foods by Selene Yeager

In "Prevention's New Foods for Healing: Capture the Powerful Cures of More Than 100 Common Foods," Selene Yeager delves into the transformative potential of everyday foods as natural remedies for a variety of health issues. The book highlights the discovery of potent compounds in common foods, such as flavonoids, sulforaphane and alpha-carotene, which are being recognized as the "vitamins of tomorrow" for their disease-fighting properties. Through extensive research and interviews with food experts, Yeager presents a comprehensive guide on harnessing the healing power of foods like acerola, apples, apricots, garlic, leafy greens, nuts, pears, pineapple, sea vegetables and tomatoes. For instance, acerola is celebrated for its exceptionally high vitamin C content, which boosts immunity and prevents chronic diseases, while apples contain quercetin that reduces heart disease risk and inhibits tumor growth. Garlic is shown to lower cholesterol and prevent cancer, while leafy greens offer a wealth of nutrients and phytochemicals that protect against heart disease and cancer. The book emphasizes that by understanding and incorporating these healing foods into our diets, we can take proactive steps towards better health and potentially prevent or reverse diseases, ultimately transforming our approach to nutrition and wellness.





