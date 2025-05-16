BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Prevention's New Foods for Healing: Capture the Powerful Cures of More Than 100 Common Foods by Selene Yeager
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
434 views • 4 months ago

In "Prevention's New Foods for Healing: Capture the Powerful Cures of More Than 100 Common Foods," Selene Yeager delves into the transformative potential of everyday foods as natural remedies for a variety of health issues. The book highlights the discovery of potent compounds in common foods, such as flavonoids, sulforaphane and alpha-carotene, which are being recognized as the "vitamins of tomorrow" for their disease-fighting properties. Through extensive research and interviews with food experts, Yeager presents a comprehensive guide on harnessing the healing power of foods like acerola, apples, apricots, garlic, leafy greens, nuts, pears, pineapple, sea vegetables and tomatoes. For instance, acerola is celebrated for its exceptionally high vitamin C content, which boosts immunity and prevents chronic diseases, while apples contain quercetin that reduces heart disease risk and inhibits tumor growth. Garlic is shown to lower cholesterol and prevent cancer, while leafy greens offer a wealth of nutrients and phytochemicals that protect against heart disease and cancer. The book emphasizes that by understanding and incorporating these healing foods into our diets, we can take proactive steps towards better health and potentially prevent or reverse diseases, ultimately transforming our approach to nutrition and wellness.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy