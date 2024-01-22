Jim Miller When Everything Seems Broken

Christians are called to make a difference in the world but much of the body of Christ is suffering from a broken spirit that has sidelined many with wounds that won't heal. How can you be salt and light when everything in your life seems broken? What do you fix first?

What you might not know is that the struggles you face today are God's way of preparing you for a future task. Jim identifies three potential problems for a believer in Christ: not understanding God's grace, facing criticism and rejection that creates spiritual wounds and causes you to look at yourself in the wrong way, and feeling abandoned by God.

We shouldn't have the mentality that God only takes and never gives back; on the contrary, Christians should learn to receive all the good things the Lord has to offer. It's time to enter into God's rest and let Him do the fixing. Will you let him heal your broken life?

