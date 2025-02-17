BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
📢 Why Are Insurance Rates Skyrocketing? 💸📈
89 views • 7 months ago

🤔Have you noticed your insurance premiums climbing higher than ever? You're not alone! 🚨🔥


🤝🧑Join Michael Silverman, President & CEO of Silver Lining Insurance Agency, as he breaks down the real reasons behind these rising costs.


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/mrys68vr


🔍 Why are rates soaring?


🏗️ Construction & Replacement Costs – The price of materials and labor has surged.

⚖️ Record Claim Payouts – Insurance companies are facing massive losses.

🏛️ State Regulations & Policy Changes – Legislative shifts are impacting premiums.

💰 Inflation & Economic Factors – Just like groceries and gas, insurance costs are climbing too.


📑 From Florida to California to New York, no one is escaping these price hikes. 😩


💬 Have you seen a major rate increase? How is it affecting you? Share your thoughts below! ⬇️

Keywords
insuranceinflation impactinsurance matters
