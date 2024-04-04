Killing The Host

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Bidan] Is Strangling Our Energy Supply
* This is deliberate.
* Nothing is by mistake.
* He is intentionally destroying America.
* This regime’s actions cannot be explained away as incompetence, failures, errors etc.
* They are successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 4 April 2024
https://rumble.com/v4nf6sb-is-the-fbi-spying-on-whistleblowers-ep.-2222-04042024.html