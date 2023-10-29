Don't Worry! The Border Problem is About to be Solved!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/borders/
Think you've got The Great Travel Reset under control? Think you're too smart to be fooled by the vaccine passports? Well, you'd better prepare yourself for the next Problem-Reaction-Solution psyop that's coming along to convince you that you need to be herded into the digital ID gulag: the generated border crisis! Find out all about it in this week's edition of The Corbett Report podcast.
