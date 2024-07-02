Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 6 Piston Driven Action

AmbGun Mini 14 page

The Mini 14 features a “self-cleaning”, fixed-piston gas system vs the AR’s “shits where it eats” direct impingement system. As for the AR being “dirty” or dumping heat onto its bolt carrier group, given my AR’s reliability I’m like “so what?”





However when a cartridge fails to fully seat in a dirty chamber, I do prefer the Mini 14’s reciprocating charging handle over the AR’s forward assist. The AR’s forward assist obstructs and nullifies the AR’s otherwise very ambi charging handle.





The REAL advantage of the Mini 14 action is the lack of a buffer tube inside the buttstock. This allows the Mini 14 to adopt a folding stock with ease (but don’t, see the full length review), the buttstock can be used like a club with minimal risk of wrecking it, and it allows the line of sight to be less than an inch above the bore…whereas the AR’s line of sight is about 2.5” high.





So overall, I do prefer the Mini 14…if it can match the AR’s accuracy.





Next in the AmbGun Mini 14 series…in the field accuracy