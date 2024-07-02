BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 6 Piston Driven Action
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
83 views • 10 months ago

AmbGun Mini 14 page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/mini-14


Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 1 Canvas GI Sling

https://youtube.com/shorts/Zrg3MfUOlnM?feature=share


Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 2 Length of Pull

coming soon


Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 3 Magazine Catch and Release

https://youtube.com/shorts/aiEuS_OJjag


Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 4 Safety

https://youtube.com/shorts/7gyxZbWqV18


Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 5 Trigger

https://youtube.com/shorts/bo3FmZZAyjw


Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 6 Piston Driven Action

https://youtube.com/shorts/6DaKLgpF_WE


The Mini 14 features a “self-cleaning”, fixed-piston gas system vs the AR’s “shits where it eats” direct impingement system. As for the AR being “dirty” or dumping heat onto its bolt carrier group, given my AR’s reliability I’m like “so what?”


However when a cartridge fails to fully seat in a dirty chamber, I do prefer the Mini 14’s reciprocating charging handle over the AR’s forward assist. The AR’s forward assist obstructs and nullifies the AR’s otherwise very ambi charging handle.


The REAL advantage of the Mini 14 action is the lack of a buffer tube inside the buttstock. This allows the Mini 14 to adopt a folding stock with ease (but don’t, see the full length review), the buttstock can be used like a club with minimal risk of wrecking it, and it allows the line of sight to be less than an inch above the bore…whereas the AR’s line of sight is about 2.5” high.


So overall, I do prefer the Mini 14…if it can match the AR’s accuracy.


Next in the AmbGun Mini 14 series…in the field accuracy

Keywords
mini fourteenpistongas system
