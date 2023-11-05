© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kiryat Shmona, iron dome failed to intercept most of the missiles.
Adding:
Hezbollah confirms it targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement with 112mm Grad (Katyusha) rockets, as a response to the Israeli killing of civilians in Lebanon. Children were killed.
Note: This is the first time Hezbollah officially targeted a non-military target in Israel, and also the first time they used rockets instead of mortars or ATGMs.