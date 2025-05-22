World of the Damned – The Biblical Solution - Episode 4 – 2025 SUBSCRIBERS BONUS –Download 6-19-2025

The purpose of the research is to provide anyone, the knowledge, wisdom and understanding to review and consider the important factors of the past, present and future.

The preadamites witnessed the cataclysm that resulted in their destruction, by carving the warnings in stone to inform all of the extinction level event that will occur when the Destroyer returns to our solar system @2031 + / - 1.

The following completes the World of the Damned Series that provides anyone the ability to fulfill the command to seek God as it was in the time before the flood.

This BONUS to the WORLD OF THE DAMNED SUBSCRIBERS provides the following information, knowledge, and benefits:

1. World of the Damned reveals the truth of the cause of the flood, and provides the knowledge of the preadamites of the return of the Destroyer; which represents the worldwide feeling of doom that the Bible confirms in Revelation of the destruction of Earth.

2. The Spiritual Realms provides the visual explanation of existence of things that are seen and the things that are not seen; since it is the destination where all will go, when they leave Earth.

3. Human Origin evaluates the claims of science, and compares the written references of the Bible that are corroborated by the findings of the Human Genome Project; and the parable of the wheat and tares, identifies the survivors of the flood as the tares.

The written references of the Bible reveal the knowledge of how the preadamites communicated to the Creator God of Genesis Chapter 1.

This knowledge remains secret in the present to prevent it from being known, as its use would destroy death; since it would be prevented from removing souls. This allows the soul to die naturally without intercession by death; and no interference of the soul / spirit rising above Earth.

This achieves victory over death, as it is written in 1 Corinthians 15:55. The preadamite instructions on the direction, and location of the Throne of the Creator God; allows anyone to fulfill the command to seek God.

The Sun is used to communicate to the Creator God, and using the instructions to direct the light into and through the body; it will illuminate the darkest place on Earth, and nourish the pineal gland. The light of the Sun will remove the darkness in the flesh, and the evidence will be visible on the face and hands of success.

BOOK OF SECRETS – EPISODE 4 – The Biblical Solution provides anyone the scientific, and physical evidence they produce that can be shared, reviewed and considered.