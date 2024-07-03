BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Do We Remove Obstacles to Revival?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
6 views • 10 months ago

In this powerful devotional, the speaker offers gratitude to God and emphasizes the need for spiritual revival. Highlighting biblical passages from Psalms, Amos, Jeremiah, and Revelation, they discuss the importance of being channels for God's revival and removing obstacles to receive God's blessings. With references to historical examples of faith and the Psalms, the message underscores the joy, peace, glory, increase, and righteousness that come from revival. The speaker encourages believers to commit themselves to God's ways, seek forgiveness, and strive collectively for revival. The episode concludes with a heartfelt prayer for God's guidance and a call to action to share and embody the effects of revival.

00:00 Introduction and Gratitude
00:29 The Need for Revival
00:52 Channels for Revival
01:25 Removing Obstacles to Revival
02:06 Call to Repentance
04:40 Results of Revival
06:11 Psalms of Encouragement
09:05 Final Prayer and Encouragement

Keywords
christian devotionbiblical teachingsspiritual renewalchristian encouragementrevive us againfaith journeychristian revivalobstacles to revivalhenry varleyspiritual obstaclespath to revivalrevival sermon
