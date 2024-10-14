Crimes Committed in the US by Palestinians: Can Google and other Search Engines find them?

Another in depth (30 minutes) look at irrelevant, propagandistic answers to queries about Palestinians by many widely used search engines.





About Us:





Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/





Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com





Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/





Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/





Support Us:

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft

SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft





Rumble (Video): https://rumble.com/c/mathsoft

BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/

Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft

Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5

NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft

Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/

Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft





###