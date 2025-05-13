BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - The Breuss Cancer Cure: Advice for the Prevention and Natural Treatment of Cancer, Leukemia and Other Seemingly Incurable Diseases by Rudolf Breuss
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
219 views • 4 months ago

"The Breuss Cancer Cure" by Rudolf Breuss presents a natural approach to preventing and treating cancer, leukemia, and other serious diseases. Breuss believed cancer arises from genetic predisposition and prolonged exposure to carcinogens found in processed foods, smoking, and environmental toxins. He identified common cancers (throat, lung, breast, and womb) and their early warning signs, emphasizing prevention through clean air, exercise, and a nutrient-rich diet. His treatment involves a 42-day fasting regimen centered on a specially formulated vegetable juice (beetroot, carrots, celeriac, black radish, and potato) designed to starve cancer cells while nourishing the body. Patients consume minimal juice, along with herbal teas like sage, kidney, and marigold tea, to support detoxification and organ function. Breuss also stresses the importance of proper digestion and waste elimination. He shares success stories, including patients recovering from breast and stomach cancer, and urges medical professionals to validate his methods. While not a universal cure, his approach offers a holistic alternative, though consultation with healthcare providers is advised before starting treatment.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
