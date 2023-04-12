How we can FORCE Bud Light (& others) to end its WOKE TRASH

Glenn Beck





Apr 12, 2023





Simply boycotting a product usually doesn’t work. Why? Because big business executives — especially at massive corporations like Anheuser-Busch or Coca Cola — don’t truly care about the feelings of YOU, the consumer. But a recent video posted by an alleged Bud Light distributor about the company’s decision to use trans activist Dylan Mulvaney as a marketing tool highlights the ’smart’ way we CAN fight back, Glenn says. In this clip, he explains exactly what that strategy is. We CAN win the battle against these companies’ woke nonsense, Glenn explains. We just have to be smarter.





