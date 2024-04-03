Dr. Pierre Kory's urgent message for anybody who took the mRNA Covid "vaccines"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Pierre Kory has an urgent message for anybody who took the mRNA Covid "vaccines": "Do not get vaccinated, ever again, with an mRNA vaccine. Do not let family members get vaccinated... The farther you are out from your last one, I think your prognosis is much, much better."
Credit:
@SteveDeaceShow
https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1775441959949050156?s=20