Tiktok USA Government Takedown - Why
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
399 followers
1
110 views • 03/04/2023

The real reason why the usa government is looking to ban tiktok. Cover Russia banning an influential Nano tech tiktok truther. Why is Russia launching facial recognition stop lights to understand your psychological mood or if your carrying a weapon? War on the truth getting out of the nano tech graphene head technology to mentally enslave you.
Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
Support the Lord to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
or [email protected] paypal
Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/
Book of the End Days Beast System: https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/

abomination of desolationdreams and visionsseal onesafe placessafe places in the usasafe places for christiansare there places for c end of daysbook of revelation christianst to be safetiktok takedowntaekdown of ticktockwhy tiktok hate by governement
