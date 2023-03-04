Tiktok USA Government Takedown - Why

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The real reason why the usa government is looking to ban tiktok. Cover Russia banning an influential Nano tech tiktok truther. Why is Russia launching facial recognition stop lights to understand your psychological mood or if your carrying a weapon? War on the truth getting out of the nano tech graphene head technology to mentally enslave you.
Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
Support the Lord to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
or [email protected] paypal
Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/
Book of the End Days Beast System: https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/