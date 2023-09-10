BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kash Patel | Exposing Government Gangsters - Clay Clark | Breaking News Story - Enrique Torrio "Proud Boys"
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
838 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 09/10/2023

Former federal prosecutor and Chief of Staff to D.O.D, Kash Patel breaks down the cast of characters that make up the deep state. “We are going to take back the White House, expose and remove the deep state and drain the Swamp once and for all!”



Kash Patel

http://FightWithKash.com

http://GovernmetnGangsters.com



Peter Navarro

https://GiveSendGo.com/Navarro



Clay Clark

https://TimeToFreeAmerica.com

For Reawaken Tickets Text

“FLYOVER” to 918-851-0102



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com



SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word FLYOVER to 918.851.0102

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com

► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter

► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate

► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com

► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com

► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------

Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team

Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: c5df7e73570e196b


Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy