Brandon Biggs - Crypto, digital Currency, Mark of the Beast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x89DNpfd8jI
- Rosh Hashanah begins September 22, 2025, at sundown and it concludes at nightfall on September 24, 2025.
- Prophet Who Predicted Trump Shooting Warns of New Pope
A Vision of the Next Pope
Biggs described the future pope as a slender, white man wearing traditional papal clothing. He saw the pope standing beside the Antichrist, who was dressed in dark clothes. The Antichrist is portrayed in the Bible as a deceptive, powerful figure who rises to power before the end of the world. Biggs did not give a clear interpretation of what this vision means. However, he believes it is tied to a message he received from God for 2025.
https://uslive.com/prophet-who-predicted-trump-shooting-warns-of-new-pope