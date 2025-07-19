BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Brandon Biggs - Crypto, digital Currency, Mark of the Beast
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
59 views • 2 months ago

Brandon Biggs - Crypto, digital Currency, Mark of the Beast

FULL CLIP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x89DNpfd8jI

---------------

  • Rosh Hashanah begins September 22, 2025, at sundown and it concludes at nightfall on September 24, 2025.
  • ------------------
  • Prophet Who Predicted Trump Shooting Warns of New Pope

  • A Vision of the Next Pope

    Biggs described the future pope as a slender, white man wearing traditional papal clothing. He saw the pope standing beside the Antichrist, who was dressed in dark clothes. The Antichrist is portrayed in the Bible as a deceptive, powerful figure who rises to power before the end of the world. Biggs did not give a clear interpretation of what this vision means. However, he believes it is tied to a message he received from God for 2025.

  • https://uslive.com/prophet-who-predicted-trump-shooting-warns-of-new-pope



cryptomark of the beastdigital currencybrandon biggs
