JP Mission to Ancient Artifacts & Civilizations found in Grand Canyon

Michael Salla





March 13, 2023





In his most recent covert mission, my US Army source JP was sent to the Grand Canyon as part of a six-man team to investigate ancient artifacts found in a large cavern complex. JP describes how a boat that navigated a river gained access to the cavern and that, once inside, his team explored multiple chambers.





JP described several members of the team as archeologists and language experts who commented on the cavern’s contents. Inside the chambers, his team found hieroglyphics and other writings on walls that the archeologists identified as Egyptian and other ancient languages. JP also saw golden metal tablets with writings similar to what Joseph Smith, founder of the Mormon Church, claims to have witnessed in the 1800s.





His team saw many sarcophagi of varying sizes with preserved mummies inside. JP finally saw a flying saucer craft in one of the chambers and went inside to explore it. It was built for a small race of humanoids approximately 4 feet in height. His team had to crouch as they explored the perfectly preserved craft and interacted with its equipment. JP believed the craft belonged to an early civilization of the Ant People, who he had met on earlier missions.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qtrxz9UvERM



