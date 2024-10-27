Zionist Pogrom Looms Over Zuwaidin village and Masafer Yatta Near al-Khalil (Hebron), Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The village of Zuwaidin in Masafer Yatta and the villages around it suffer from the Israeli settlers who attack them and prevent them from reaching the land. The settlers have stolen the Palestinian mountains and are shooting at Palestinians. Sari Jaradat interviews activists and Naim Al-Kaabneh and Mohammad Al-Atimin.
Filmed: 25/10/2024
