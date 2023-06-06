"Project Aerodynamic"- the CIA operation to control Ukraine from 1953.

⚡️ SITREP

◽️On 4 June, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt at a large-scale offensive in South Donetsk direction. 6 mechanized and 2 tank battalions were deployed on the AFU side.

💥As a result of the active actions by the units of the Vostok Group of Forces, air strikes and artillery inflicted significant losses on the enemy close to Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥The enemy losses were 300 Ukrainian servicemen, 16 tanks, 26 armored fighting vehicles and 14 motor vehicles.

The enemy hasn't achieved their goals.

The Kiev regime continues the attempts to carry out terrorist attacks against civilians in the border regions of the Russian Federation.

◽️Yesterday, the units of the Russian Armed Forces and the Border Guard of the Federal Security Service have thwarted an attempt by 2 groups of Ukrainian terrorists to enter Belgorod region close to Novaya Tavolzhanka (Belgorod region).

◽️At around 1pm Moscow, under the cover of heavy shelling of civilian facilities, the terrorists attempted to cross the Seversky Donets River and land on the outskirts of Novaya Tavolzhanka (Belgorod region).

💥The terrorist formations of the Kiev regime have been eliminated by air strikes and artillery fire of the Western Military District State Border protection cover units.

💥As a result of the fire damage, the enemy losses were 10 terrorists, 2 boats and 1 armored vehicle. In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, 5 Ukrainian mortar platoons and Grad MLRS vehicle have been suppressed close to Volchansk (Kharkov region), as well as two Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems that were striking at the Russian territory have been destroyed.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU manpower and hardware close to Sinkovka, Kotlyarovka, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region). 5 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been foiled close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Molchanovo, Olshana, Berestovoye and Orlyanka (Kharkov region).

💥The enemy losses were 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 2 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems and 1 D-20 howitzer. 1 ammunition depot of the AFU 60th Motorized Infantry Brigade has been destroyed near Malinovka (Kharkov region).

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units close to Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥1 Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group has been eliminated close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, and 1 Nona-S self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the active combat operations were carried out by the Akhmat special forces in the central part of Maryinka, as well as the units of the 1st Army Corps near Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units close to Berdychi, Khimik, Pervomayskoye and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 425 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, 1 German-manufactured Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

💥2 ammunition depots of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Dzerzhinsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In Kherson direction, as a result of the fire damage by Russian artillery, the enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 pickups, 1 Grad MLRS, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥Air defense facilities have shot down 1 Su-27 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Zakotnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥8 HIMARS and Uragan rocket-propelled projectiles have been intercepted. In addition, 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted close to Shevchenko, Olshana (Kharkov region), Zolotaryovka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Vladimirovka, Kirillovka, Staromlynovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Zabarino (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry