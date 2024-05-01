BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHO is a "criminal racketeering organization"—founded by eugenicists
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
114 views • 12 months ago

According to Dr. David Martin, the WHO is a "criminal racketeering organization"—founded by eugenicists—which has been, since 1953, "exclusively a vaccine promoting enterprise, for the benefit of the people who have a commercial interest in vaccines".


"The minute the people who have a financial incentive to gain from the decision to declare a pandemic, the minute they're the ones who are collecting data... they're going to collect the data that actually justifies their existence." 


"As long as the financial interest that dictates what product is going to be promoted is the one making the declaration of the pandemic, we have no possibility for accountability. We have no possibility for justice."


Credit: 

@DrDMartinWorld

 

@FactsMatterRB

Keywords
whopandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
