Exposed Loophole in U.S. Law Allows Illegals to Vote Without Penalty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson
April 7, 2024
Will foreigners be able to choose our next president? As it turns out, yes, maybe even legally. Catherine Engelbrecht has discovered a federal law you may not have heard of.
Unlock the full episode here: https://watchtcn.co/3UOOTN1
Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content: / @tcnetwork
Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson
Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.
#TuckerCarlson #immigration #voting #JoeBiden #elections #USborder #Mexico #news #politics #DonaldTrump #exposed #illegal #Texas
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYX2P3Ugb_M