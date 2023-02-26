Finished Steampunk Woodstove 30 Day Test (Plus a 65% drop in our Gas Bill)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Laws of physics, a 30 day test, and a wood stove.
Every stove is different, plus every type of wood fuel and its moisture content and personal characteristics are different, but the laws of physics are a constant. This video presents the lessons learned plus the install upgrades we had to make to comply with the laws of physics.