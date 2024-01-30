Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 27-29 Jan 2024⚡️

Chronicle of a special military operation: events of January 27 - 29, 2024





▪️The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl with a drone. The drone was suppressed by electronic warfare equipment, and the plant continues to operate as normal.





▪️Russian troops, meanwhile, attacked objects in the so-called Poltava region. Ukraine. The target of the ballistic missile strike was the Kremenchug oil refinery . Now the enterprise is still not functioning.





▪️The Russian Armed Forces continue offensive operations in the Kupyansk-Svatovsk direction . Russian units liberated Tabaevka , and to the south they repelled assault attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Yagodnoye .





▪️In the Liman direction, the Russian Armed Forces made slight progress towards Yampolovka . Positional combat operations are being conducted in the forests near the Kremennaya side; MLRS and artillery are operating against the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





▪️In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops continue to advance in the direction of Chasov Yar . To the west of Bakhmut, fighting is taking place in the Bogdanovka area, where the Russian Armed Forces are gradually pushing through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.





▪️A high intensity of hostilities remains along the entire line of contact in the Avdeevsky direction. In the southern part of Avdeevka, the Russian Armed Forces advanced in the private sector, but soon the fighting moved into the positional stage.





▪️Ukrainian formations continue to shell the civilian infrastructure of the Donetsk People's Republic . During the latest shelling of Donetsk , infrastructure was damaged, three civilians were killed and four more were injured.

