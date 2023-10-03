No informed consent, 1984, & nuremberg code violation ~ just another brick in the wall ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this discussion I will be talking on the fact that the vaccine pushers play on your ignorance in order to coerce you to take the vaccine, which is a nuremberg code violation, and what you can do to take back your right to be informed. I also want to share the third episode of Covidland, which is called "the shot".
References
- 1984
https://ww3.putlockers.li/movie/nineteen-eighty-four-1984_ZGxPSEJkbU1pTnc9/
- Nuremberg code
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/the-nuremberg-code or https://constitutionus.com/law/what-is-the-nuremberg-code/
- Covid 19 vaccine package inserts
https://mega.nz/folder/OMVG0bYT#AiJOQyPMveFlvh6pRTuPhw
- Health & Human Services (Conscience & Religious Freedom)
https://www.hhs.gov/conscience/index.html
- HHS or HRSA (Health & Human Services) Vaccine injury program
https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation
- Covidland
https://rumble.com/v1ejtyf-covidland-the-shot-episode-3.html