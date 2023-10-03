BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
No informed consent, 1984, & nuremberg code violation ~ just another brick in the wall ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
43 views • 10/03/2023

In this discussion I will be talking on the fact that the vaccine pushers play on your ignorance in order to coerce you to take the vaccine, which is a nuremberg code violation, and what you can do to take back your right to be informed. I also want to share the third episode of Covidland, which is called "the shot".


References

- 1984

https://ww3.putlockers.li/movie/nineteen-eighty-four-1984_ZGxPSEJkbU1pTnc9/

- Nuremberg code

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/the-nuremberg-code or https://constitutionus.com/law/what-is-the-nuremberg-code/

- Covid 19 vaccine package inserts

https://mega.nz/folder/OMVG0bYT#AiJOQyPMveFlvh6pRTuPhw

- Health & Human Services (Conscience & Religious Freedom)

https://www.hhs.gov/conscience/index.html

- HHS or HRSA (Health & Human Services) Vaccine injury program

https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation

- Covidland

https://rumble.com/v1ejtyf-covidland-the-shot-episode-3.html

