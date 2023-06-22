All Lies, All The Time

This Is Who They Are

* You will never get an apology from the commie libs.

* They love (a) tyrants, (b) liars and (c) human garbage.

* They don’t care how many times you debunk their lies.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 22 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2vq5jq-theyre-plotting-to-interfere-in-another-election-ep.-2037-06222023.html

