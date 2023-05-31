Dukes of Hazzard Style.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW: Bodycam footage captures the moment a distracted driver launched their car off of a parked tow truck on May 24. The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said the driver, a woman from Tallahassee, Florida, survived the crash with serious injuries.
