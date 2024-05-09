Ret. Macomb County Sheriff Lt. Ron Krueger, Endorsing Chief Warren Head for Sheriff

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Ret. Macomb County Sheriff Lt. and former Chief of Marine City Police Department, Ron Krueger sits down Eileen to talk about his experience with former St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon and how Sheriff Mat King was selected. Ron Krueger also explains why he is strongly endorsing Warren Head for St Clair County's next sheriff.





To support Chief Warren Head, go to https://www.head4sheriff.com/home





