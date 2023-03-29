This is REALLY bad!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO led by the United States and Britain just introduced depleted uranium tank shells into the fight which Russia warned about weeks ago. Putin now says nukes in Belarus are a response to this NATO escalation. Here we go!
