The Old Man's Pendant - 2016 short film (horror, comedy) - Jody Bruchon Entertainment

Check out a playlist with all of my short films: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7RxkOabi7GyOrVEpYXs1BbvSeNHbviSG





A professor with a deep interest in the occult is drawn to an irresistible meeting with a mysterious wizard.





This is the first short film I ever made. I thought it'd be so easy to make a silent film. One month later, I realized how wrong I was. It took so long because I was still learning to edit and how to compose music so I could create the movie's score myself. Filming took place entirely in my house and the front and back yards while snowed in one day.





The film score is available on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/jodyleebruchon/sets/the-old-mans-pendant-soundtrack





SUPPORT LINKS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/JodyBruchon

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/L3L02069D

Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/JodyBruchon/

SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/JodyBruchon

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JodyBruchon





MY OTHER YOUTUBE CHANNELS

Jody Bruchon: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon

Gazing Cat Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6SBSKlINLUfbtIDw-_3ZQ

Jody Bruchon's Stock Footage and VHS Archive: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdYmHc8GTO_q4MoKaDlMKNQ





FOLLOW ME ON OTHER PLATFORMS

Telegram: https://t.me/Jody_Bruchon

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jodybruchon/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@JodyBruchon:b

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JodyBruchon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jodybruchon

Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/jodybruchon

Minds: https://www.minds.com/JodyBruchon/

Locals: https://jodybruchon.locals.com/





MY WEBSITES

Personal/programming site: https://www.jodybruchon.com/

Video production site: http://www.gazingcat.com/

Computer repair site: http://nctritech.com/

jdupes Duplicate File Finder: https://www.jdupes.com/