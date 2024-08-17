The Old Man's Pendant - 2016 short film (horror, comedy) - Jody Bruchon Entertainment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Check out a playlist with all of my short films: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7RxkOabi7GyOrVEpYXs1BbvSeNHbviSG
A professor with a deep interest in the occult is drawn to an irresistible meeting with a mysterious wizard.
This is the first short film I ever made. I thought it'd be so easy to make a silent film. One month later, I realized how wrong I was. It took so long because I was still learning to edit and how to compose music so I could create the movie's score myself. Filming took place entirely in my house and the front and back yards while snowed in one day.
The film score is available on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/jodyleebruchon/sets/the-old-mans-pendant-soundtrack
SUPPORT LINKS
PayPal: https://paypal.me/JodyBruchon
Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/L3L02069D
Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/JodyBruchon/
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/JodyBruchon
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JodyBruchon
MY OTHER YOUTUBE CHANNELS
Jody Bruchon: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon
Gazing Cat Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6SBSKlINLUfbtIDw-_3ZQ
Jody Bruchon's Stock Footage and VHS Archive: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdYmHc8GTO_q4MoKaDlMKNQ
FOLLOW ME ON OTHER PLATFORMS
Telegram: https://t.me/Jody_Bruchon
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jodybruchon/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@JodyBruchon:b
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JodyBruchon
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jodybruchon
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/jodybruchon
Minds: https://www.minds.com/JodyBruchon/
Locals: https://jodybruchon.locals.com/
MY WEBSITES
Personal/programming site: https://www.jodybruchon.com/
Video production site: http://www.gazingcat.com/
Computer repair site: http://nctritech.com/
jdupes Duplicate File Finder: https://www.jdupes.com/