The Old Man's Pendant - 2016 short film (horror, comedy) - Jody Bruchon Entertainment
Jody Bruchon
Jody Bruchon
25 views • 9 months ago

Check out a playlist with all of my short films: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7RxkOabi7GyOrVEpYXs1BbvSeNHbviSG


A professor with a deep interest in the occult is drawn to an irresistible meeting with a mysterious wizard.


This is the first short film I ever made. I thought it'd be so easy to make a silent film. One month later, I realized how wrong I was. It took so long because I was still learning to edit and how to compose music so I could create the movie's score myself. Filming took place entirely in my house and the front and back yards while snowed in one day.


The film score is available on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/jodyleebruchon/sets/the-old-mans-pendant-soundtrack


magic2016fantasywizardshort filmamateurpendantcamcorder
