© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MASSIVE Terror Attack In Russia: Jack Posobiec Gives Key Intel
-----------
Moscow concert hall shooting: At least 60 dead after three gunmen 'in camouflage uniform' open fire on crowd in 'terror attack' as huge venue is engulfed in flames as survivors cower trying to escape massacre
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13228663/Moscow-concert-hall-shooting-three-gunmen-camouflage-open-fire-crowd-huge-venue-rocked-explosion-injuries-reported.html
-------------ISIS takes responsibility for Moscow concert shooting that killed 60, injured 145
https://nypost.com/2024/03/22/world-news/casualties-reported-after-multiple-gunmen-open-fire-at-people-at-concert-hall-near-moscow/