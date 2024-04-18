Nanobots That Release Toxins And Harvest Energy From the Body | Greg Reese

The 248 page patent for the Moderna technology that was administered to people in the COVID shots was filed in 2020. The patent lists several embodiments, or variations, of this technology. And while we don’t know who got what embodiment, we know that several different batch numbers were deployed. And some were far more deadly than others.

According to the Moderna patent, this technology contains self-assembled nanoparticles. And in certain variations these nanoparticles can be used for the controlled release of compounds once they are in the human body. These lipid nanoparticles are encapsulated into a polymer hydrogel, a controlled release coating that includes polyvinyls. This has been verified by Ana Mihalcea and Clifford Carnicom’s research.

In a 2013 TEDMED talk, Dr. Ido Bachelet says that these nano robots have already been successfully developed in Israel. And that they can be injected into the body with a basic syringe. He shows an image of what they look like, and they appear to be the same structures that the Fifth Column found in their research and claimed was powered by 5G, which was confirmed by Dr. Bachelet.

“My team developed nano-robots that carry antenna. These antenna are made from metal nanoparticles. Now the antenna enable the nanobots to respond to externally applied electromagnetic fields. So these version of nanobots can actually be activated with a press of a button on a joystick.” ~ Dr. Ido Bachelet



In the following video it is being discussed by developers in 2015.

The nano-robot we designed and fabricated is a machine that can be programmed to autonomously recognize target cells and deliver payloads to those cells. ~ Dr. Ido Bachelet So the basic idea is to make a cage or a basket that protects a fragile, or toxic, or precious payload, and only releases it when it's at the right moment. ~ George Church The nano-robot that we designed actually looks like an open ended barrel or a clam-shell that has two halves. So the two halves of this open ended barrel or clam-shell are linked together by flexible DNA hinges, and the entire structure is held shut by latches or locks that are actually DNA double helixes. The way it works is that, in the absence of the key, which is a molecule or protein, the duplexes are held sufficiently strong to maintain the entire structure closed. But when the key is present, that piece of DNA that we designed to recognize that key, switches to bind to that key and the duplex zips open. ~ Dr. Ido Bachelet



The work of Todd Callender’s team at vaxxchoice.com have concluded that these shots contain a variety of synthetic pathogens that can be released with external 5G frequencies. The Moderna patent describes these nanoparticle mimics, which mimic the delivery of a variety of pathogens and lists over a hundred of them within the patent.

And according to the work at vaxxchoice, these synthetic pathogens each have an IP address, they are cataloged by the Department of Energy, and they use Caesium-137, which we have been contaminated with from the environment, as a building block for their construction within our bodies using external frequency. And their research shows that the Microsoft patent filed in 2020, 060606 cryptocurrency system using body activity data, is now in effect and that this technology is turning the human body into an antenna which can output energy. Meaning that humans are being turned into batteries to fuel the digital A.I. prison that is being built around us. And if you choose not to comply, the technology includes a kill switch.

Thanks to many independent researchers and scientists, we are figuring out their agenda. But they continue to walk freely among us, unrestrained by any justice whatsoever.

