© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On February 16, a concentrated missile strike was carried out with precision-guided weapons against enterprises that provided Ukrainian troops with fuel and ammunition
As a result of the strike of the Russian Armed Forces, the supply of fuel to Ukrainian groups was disrupted, the possibilities for the production of explosives were significantly reduced - Russian Defense Ministry