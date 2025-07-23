Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the ultimate goal of the Russia-Ukraine negotiations is to achieve a ceasefire between the two sides.

He went on:

Turkey is ready to fulfill its responsibilities in line with the agreements to be reached by the parties.

Ankara gladly notes that the international community highly values the results of the first two rounds of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Turkey has the necessary infrastructure to monitor compliance with a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

