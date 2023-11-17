© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breitbart | San Francisco Bay Bridge SHUT DOWN by Pro-Palestinian Protesters Calling for Ceasefire
The San Francisco Bay Bridge was SHUT DOWN by pro-Palestinian protesters on Thursday calling for President Joe Biden to push Israel into a ceasefire in the midst of the war against Hamas terrorists.