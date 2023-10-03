NASCAR Legend pushing VAXX poison injections

TUESDAY, MARCH 16, 2021

Richard Petty on COVID-19 Vaccines: “You Have A Spot. Take Your Shot.” North Carolina native and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty recently received a COVID-19 vaccine. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, and all-time leader in premier series race wins with 200, Petty was vaccinated at a drive-through vaccination center located near his hometown of Level Cross, N.C.

RALEIGH

North Carolina native and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty recently received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, and all-time leader in premier series race wins with 200, Petty was vaccinated at a drive-through vaccination center located near his hometown of Level Cross, N.C.

In a public service announcement released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Petty, 83, shares his reasons for getting vaccinated and urges others to find their spot and take their shot.

“I talked to my doctor, and he highly recommended that I go ahead and get a shot,” Petty said. “It doesn’t only help me; it helps my family and all of the people I associate with. You are not only helping yourself; you are helping your neighbors.”

Petty recorded the PSA in partnership with NCDHHS as part of the state’s Your Spot Your Shot COVID-19 public education campaign. To date, more than 1.2 million North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

From the Richard Petty Museum in Randleman, N.C., Petty shares he was somewhat reluctant early on but the science, matched with the advice of his physician, prompted him to get vaccinated.

“I might have been a little bit hesitant to begin with, but after looking at all of the statistics — I don’t see anything after you take the shot,” Petty said. “Everyone seems to get along with it pretty good.”

“You have a spot. Take your shot.”

Mirrored - bootcmp

