Forgotten Founder Tench Coxe: Ignored Federalist Papers

Almost totally ignored today, Tench Coxe was famous at the time of the Founding. And his essays of “A Pennsylvanian” in support of the Constitution were actually far more widely read and influential during the debates over ratification than today’s far more famous Federalist Papers. Learn about his essays where he came down in favor of the individual right to keep and bear arms, religious liberty - and a clear line in the sand between federal and state power.
Path to Liberty: July 17, 2024