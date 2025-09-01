Why PTSD Can Surface Abruptly Decades After a Traumatic Event - Curtis Solomon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
PTSD can often surface decades after a traumatic event, which begs the question: why? Co-Founder and Executive Director of Sentinel Institute, Curtis Solomon, says it’s because people tend to bury trauma, and that trauma often rears its head in the silence of retirement or a break from work. Curtis is the executive director of the Biblical Counseling Coalition and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He’s seen plenty of PTSD in America’s warriors, and he has studied this particular disorder from a Biblical perspective for years. What are some examples of extreme trauma? Are we being exposed to trauma at higher rates than ever before because of our exposure to social media? Curtis defines the disorienting impact that trauma can have, and how it can radically upend every belief anyone has had previously.
TAKEAWAYS
Jesus went through the worst trauma any human can ever experience
No two people experience trauma the same way even if facing similar situations
Point people to Jesus and take your cares to Him
Because Jesus was human and He survived extreme trauma, He does understand what you’re going through
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/3TZZvaK
I Have PTSD book: https://amzn.to/3UV0Vnl
🔗 CONNECT WITH CURTIS SOLOMON
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcurtissolomon
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #curtissolomon #ptsd #anxiety #therapy #mentalhealth #healing #trauma #meditation #tantrums #meltdowns #behavior #grieving #murder #anxiety #loss #accident #grief #jesus #childhoodtrauma #childtrauma #unresolved #traumainformed