Why PTSD Can Surface Abruptly Decades After a Traumatic Event - Curtis Solomon
Counter Culture Mom
414 followers
15 views • 2 weeks ago


PTSD can often surface decades after a traumatic event, which begs the question: why? Co-Founder and Executive Director of Sentinel Institute, Curtis Solomon, says it’s because people tend to bury trauma, and that trauma often rears its head in the silence of retirement or a break from work. Curtis is the executive director of the Biblical Counseling Coalition and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He’s seen plenty of PTSD in America’s warriors, and he has studied this particular disorder from a Biblical perspective for years. What are some examples of extreme trauma? Are we being exposed to trauma at higher rates than ever before because of our exposure to social media? Curtis defines the disorienting impact that trauma can have, and how it can radically upend every belief anyone has had previously.



TAKEAWAYS


Jesus went through the worst trauma any human can ever experience


No two people experience trauma the same way even if facing similar situations


Point people to Jesus and take your cares to Him


Because Jesus was human and He survived extreme trauma, He does understand what you’re going through



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/3TZZvaK

I Have PTSD book: https://amzn.to/3UV0Vnl


🔗 CONNECT WITH CURTIS SOLOMON

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcurtissolomon


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #curtissolomon #ptsd #anxiety #therapy #mentalhealth #healing #trauma #meditation #tantrums #meltdowns #behavior #grieving #murder #anxiety #loss #accident #grief #jesus #childhoodtrauma #childtrauma #unresolved #traumainformed


Keywords
healthptsdair forcetherapywarriorsmentaltraumatina griffincounter culture momemotional spiritualcurtis solomonbiblical couseling coalition
