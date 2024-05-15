Terrified mom her eyes full of fear try to keep her only survived puppy safe from human!

The Moho





Terrified mom her eyes full of fear try to keep her only survivied puppy safe from human!





This poor little girl was brought to Praca by dogcatchers just before giving birth, and sadly she gave birth in Praca. Only she knows how sad her life was, her eyes say it all.... Just imagine her fear when they used a dogcatcher and dragged her on the street... But despite all of that stress and fear she brought to the world 9 beautiful angels, but because of fear, suffering, pain, hunger and dirt she started losing them one by one. They were dying in front of her and she didn't know how to save them. Out of 9 babies just one was left... one brown snowflake a few days old.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmqGXAH7GVc