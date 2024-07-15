AmbGun Mini 14 page

Part 1 Canvas GI Sling - Mini 14

Part 2 Length of Pull - Mini 14

Part 3 Magazine Catch and Release - Mini 14

Part 4 Safety - Mini 14

Part 5 Trigger - Mini 14

Part 6 Piston Driven Action - Mini 14

Part 7 Sights - Mini 14

Part 8 Social Credit Score - Mini 14

Part 9 Field Accuracy - Mini 14

Replaced the somewhat adequate Ruger rear sight with Tech Sights’ MINI200 . Better adjustments. Smaller aperture. About ½” more sight radius. (wish it added another inch and 1/)





Shooting 10 MOA low with the peep at max elevation, contacted Ruger support. Spoke with an interesting technician who recommended that if it's grouping well to just\ file down the front sight…he offered to do it for me and check out everything else for a refresh if I wanted to send it in.





I didn’t. So I did some BubbaSmithing. Measured where my sight was, where I wanted it to be, and knowing minute of angle change per ½ turn, I made a crude calculation as to how much I needed to remove from the front sight





I hand Filed the front sight down by 50 thousandth of an inch





ReSet the peep in the middle of its elevation adjustment.





Went to zero…spot on. No changes needed. Three shots cleanly in a 1” square at 25 meters. Iron sights, in the field prone, 4MOA gets it done. The clueless keyboard warriors will cry “muh 1 moa”. Yeah, whatever. Next field accuracy…offhand, sitting/squatting, and prone.