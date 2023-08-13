How Obamites Promote Lies & Suppress Truth

Excuse the esotericism (it’s not for everyone) but loyalists to Barack Antichrist effectively run this country whether you believe it or not. This episode reveals the myriad of ways in which this cultist regime promotes lies, suppresses truth & punishes dissidents.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

"How to Win Debates” on CVBerton.Substack.com and CV Berton’s Twitter, Gettr & TS.