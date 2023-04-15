⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation 1400 (15 April 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(15 April 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 Up to 40 Ukrainian troops, one armoured personnel carrier, and two motor vehicles have been neutralised.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, ground-attack aircraft and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit units of the enemy close to Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny and Troskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ More than 60 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been neutralised in this direction during the day.





💥 In Donetsk direction, fierce battles are underway close to Artyomovsk. During active operations, the Wagner assault troops successfully advanced, taking control over two quarters on the northern and southern outskirts of the city. The AFU units remaining in Artyomovsk are retreating and deliberately destroying the city's infrastructure and residential buildings to slow down the advance of Russian troops. Airborne units isolate the enemy on the flanks and support the action of the assault troops to take control over the city.





◽️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillerystrikes of the Yug Group of Forces have hit AFU units in the areas of Krasnoye, Kalynovka, and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Aircraft made 6 sorties in the area, and Missile Troops and Artillery completed 57 firing missions in support of the troops.





◽️ The total losses of the enemy in this direction in the past day have amounted to over 315 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and D-20 and Msta-B howitzers, as well as one Grad MLRS.





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic). As many as 30 Ukrainian servicemen, one pick-up truck, and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers were neutralised in these areas during the day.





💥 In Kherson direction, Russian troops have neutralised up to 15 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and three Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers during the day.





💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian groups of forces have neutralised 73 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 95 areas during the day.





◽️ An ammunition depot of the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Air defence forces have intercepted five HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.





💥 Moreover, three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Opytnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Rubezhnoye, and Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 407 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,756 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,677 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,085 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,593 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,513 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.