A New Group of Naked Men were Arrested by the IDF - Have weapons, but no Clothes - IDF BS
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
239 views • 12/09/2023

A new group of naked men were arrested by the IDF. There was no video only photos of the naked group a couple days ago. 

➡️ WHY WOULD THEY HAVE WEAPONS AFTER THEY WERE UNDRESSED?

Why would they tell them to undress before putting any weapons down on the ground?

Looks like an opportunity created for IDF purpose.

Adding:

Israel will take action against Houthis from Yemen, National Security Advisor Hanegbi said Netanyahu told Biden and German Chancellor Scholz Israel would take military action against Houthis if USA will not take actions

More statements from the Israeli National Security Advisor: 

The situation in the north will change if Hezbollah does not retreat 

We will have to act against Hezbollah to stop the threat to 

our citizens in the north 

What Yemen is doing is a naval blockade on us.

And:  

Attacks On 🇺🇸 Locations To Continue Until Full Withdrawal - Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah 

The group's leader, Abu Ali Alaskri, declared that rules of engagement have changed and strikes against US posts will continue until coalition forces leave. 

He also defined the embassy as  a station for espionage and intelligence - indicating more attacks on the US embassy specifically.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
