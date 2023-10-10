Rep Matt Gaetz | America Wants To MOVE ON From Kevin McCarthy!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressman Matt Gaetz joined "The Charlie Kirk Show" on Real America's Voice to discuss why a majority of Americans supported the ousting of Speaker McCarthy, the latest developments in the race between potential replacements Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise, and how the outbreak of war in Israel has impacted the contest.
My resolution vacating the office of Speaker of the House may be the most popular thing that Congress has passed.
It’s certainly more popular among Americans than his debt limit deal and continuing resolutions!
(Real America's Voice, Charlie Kirk Show, 10/10/23)