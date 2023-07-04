WATCH: Inside Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system | The Record

On Monday's "The Record," Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system protects the country from incoming missiles from terror groups in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon. NEWSMAX's Greta Van Susteren speaks with Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Major Liad Diamond.



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html