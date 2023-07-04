WATCH: Inside Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system | The Record

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Monday's "The Record," Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system protects the country from incoming missiles from terror groups in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon. NEWSMAX's Greta Van Susteren speaks with Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Major Liad Diamond.
