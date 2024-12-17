Are you in Christ's Inner Circle or on the Fringe?

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Pastor Larry encourages believers to draw near to God with all their hearts and souls, urging them to seek God diligently and with passion. He reflects on spiritual warfare, noting that Satan uses worldly desires and pride to mislead Christians, just as he did in the Garden of Eden. Pastor Larry emphasizes the importance of not standing on the fringes of faith but drawing near to Christ for safety and victory.

He quotes several key scriptures to support this message:

• Psalm 63:1: "O God, thou art my God; early will I seek thee: my soul thirsteth for thee, my flesh longeth for thee in a dry and thirsty land, where no water is."

• Deuteronomy 4:29: "But if from thence thou shalt seek the Lord thy God, thou shalt find him, if thou seek him with all thy heart and with all thy soul."

• 2 Peter 1:2: "Grace and peace be multiplied unto you through the knowledge of God, and of Jesus our Lord."

• James 4:8: "Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you."

• Psalm 119:2: "Blessed are they that keep his testimonies, and that seek him with the whole heart."

• Psalm 5:1-3: "Give ear to my words, O Lord, consider my meditation. Hearken unto the voice of my cry, my King, and my God: for unto thee will I pray. My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O Lord; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up."

He emphasizes that God desires a willing heart and will not force us to come near. Drawing near to God brings peace, safety, and spiritual growth, while standing on the fringe results in missed blessings. Pastor Larry urges Christians to fully commit to God, seek His presence, and trust in His guidance.



