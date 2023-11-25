TruthStream #204 Clay Clark Re Awaken America, Current Events, Revelations, It’s Biblical!

TruthStream Info



SIGNS #1 - Ezekiel 38: 5-6 | Did the Bible Prophecy Israel Being Attacked Specifically By Iran (Biblical Persia), Ethiopia (Biblical Ethiopia), Libya (Biblical Libya) & Turkey (Biblical Gomer)?

SIGN #2 - Matthew 24 (Events That Must Take Place Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #3 - Luke 17: 28-30 (As In the Days of Lot (Sodom & Gomorrah) Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #4 - Genesis Chapter 6: 5-6 (The Earth Was Filled With Hamas Before the Flood + Note Samson Had His Encounter With Delilah In the Gaza Region)

SIGN #5 - Matthew 24:37 (As In the Days of Noah Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #6 - Amos 1:7 (But I will send a fire on the wall of Gaza, which shall devour the palaces thereof)

SIGN #7 - Zephaniah 2:4 (For Gaza shall be forsaken, and Ashkelon a desolation: they shall drive out Ashdod at the noon day, and Ekron shall be rooted up.)

SIGN #8 - Isaiah 17:1 (Destruction of Damascus)

SIGN #9 - Daniel 7:25 (Changing Times & Laws)

SIGN #10 - Revelation 6:5-6 (Hyper-Inflation / Fiat Currency Being Destroyed)

SIGN #11 - Revelation 13: 16-18 (The Mark of the Beast)

SIGN #12 - Revelation 9:11 & Revelation 2:13 (Satan Lives In Geneva)

Why Is CERN located in Geneva?

Why Is the World Economic Forum located in Geneva?

Why Is the United Nations located in Geneva?

Why Is GAVI Located In Geneva?

Why Is the World Health Organization In Geneva?

Yuval Noah Harari | "This Is the End of Human History. Not the End of History, The End of Human Dominated History. History Will Continue With Somebody Else In Control. Control, Power Is Shifting To An Alien Intelligence." + Elon Musk - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3usc5h-yuval-noah-harari-this-is-the-end-of-human-history.-not-the-end-of-history.html

“We’re looking here at an imminent visit from a race of carnivorous dinosaur-men, the superhuman clone hive-legions of some evil genetic queen-empress, infinite polypantheons of dark nega-deities imprisoned for aeons and hungering to feast upon human souls, a parallel-history victorious Nazi globo-Reich or something of that type.” – https://cds.cern.ch/record/1243052/files/PRESSCUT-V-2010-10856.txt

SIGN #13 - Revelation 13:2 (The Guardian of Nations Statue)

SIGN #14: 1st Timothy 4 (In the Latter Times People Shall Depart from Their Faith, Ban the Eating of Meat)

SIGN #15 - Daniel 7 (The Emergence of the Anti-Christ Prophet)

SIGN #16- Genesis 6: 4-6 (Nephilim In the Days of Noah, Upgrading Humans Into Gods)

SIGN #17 - Revelation 11: 1-2 (Rebuilding the Third Temple & Building a High-Speed Train to Build Pilgrims to the Third Temple)

SIGN #18 - Luke 21:20-24 (Jerusalem Surrounded by Armies)

SIGN #19 - Numbers 19: 1-22 (The Red Heifers Are Now Here)

SIGN #20 - 1st Thessalonians Chapter 5 (The Calls for Peace & Safety Are Happening Now At the United Nations)

SIGN #21 - Revelation 13:13 (He Shall Do Great Wonders & Maketh Fire Come Down from Heaven)

SIGN #22 - Revelation 16:12-14 (When the Euphrates River Dries Up, the False Prophet Will Show Up & China & Russia Will Team Up + Yuval Noah Harari Now Wants to Rewrite the Bible Using Artificial Intelligence

