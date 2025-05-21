Pest Control: Mosquitos #PESTCONTROL

Test! Test the control product! Another video about killing pests, this time it's mosquitos. Biological control and environmental control highlighted. Last time it was banana spiders https://rumble.com/v51z5nm-banana-spiders-pestcontrol.html And before that it was #biologicalcontrol #pestcontrol on red mites https://rumble.com/v2c0gy6-pestcontrol-red-mites-biologicalcontrol.html

I'm a bit of an expert at pest control https://rumble.com/v265orq-confessions-of-an-environmental-hitman.html

This is not the time to be all pious and open to whatever. Mosquitos have vampirized and infected cultures of humans before and the reason mine won't is because PESTCONTROL. When known pests are kept under control by design, we call it Integrated Pest Management IPM of Best Management Practices BMPs. There's a lot to it, but some things that qualify western civilization amount to pest control and thus disease prevention that improves human health and longevity. Things like: Plumbing that keeps water-borne illnesses a non-issue; Personal Hygene that kills most germs with steam, hot water, soap, alcohol, or peroxide; Exposure to anti-microbial effects of sun and/or UV light.

Find more 101 #protips about controlling mosquitos, and preventing ripe brooding grounds from forming. Prevention is key! If you KNOW you're going into mosquito territory, like an awesome tropical beach, lake, or river- be prepared.

