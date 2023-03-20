BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AFRICA Part 2 - The Big Five
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
305 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 03/20/2023

Man is uniquely created. A very special being. With the longing for harmony and love. Every day, we expose ourselves to the questions of origin. The questions where we come from. Why we are here and where the journey goes. These are very important questions to which there are many answers. But what is the right answer, is there any at all? This question was the reason for the realization of this project. THE BIG 5 – is a film documentary that deals with the famous 5 animals of Africa. But, it was important to dig deeper one more level. And so the idea arose, in cooperation with Prof. Veith, to speak about what concerns us all: The Five Great Questions of Life!

Keywords
africawalter veiththe big 5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy